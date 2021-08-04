Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $318.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

