Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.64. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 803.50 ($10.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 631.88.

Get Lancashire alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 882.83 ($11.53).

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.