Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.83 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS.

LNTH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

