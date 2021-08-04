Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.56.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

