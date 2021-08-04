Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after buying an additional 1,142,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after buying an additional 105,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

