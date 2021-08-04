Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.72

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 8910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,787 shares of company stock worth $5,976,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.