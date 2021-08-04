Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LGACU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.