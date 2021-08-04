Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.81 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 12.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

