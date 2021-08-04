Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

LEE stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

