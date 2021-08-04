LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

