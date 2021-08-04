Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires Shares of 3,737 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

