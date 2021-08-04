Lesa Sroufe & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 5,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares during the period. Enel Chile comprises about 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 656,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 223,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ENIC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

