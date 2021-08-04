Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 3.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 2,048,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,932,992. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

