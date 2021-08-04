Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 12,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

