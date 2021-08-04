Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,718,111.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,210,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

