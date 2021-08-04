Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $306.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.