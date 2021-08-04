Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $63.99 and a one year high of $119.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

