Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Lightbridge worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. Lightbridge Co. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.04.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

