Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 570,998 shares.The stock last traded at $88.71 and had previously closed at $87.41.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

