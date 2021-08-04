LikeCoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $37,728.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,048,401,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,940,602 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.