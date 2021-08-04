LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and $3,690.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

