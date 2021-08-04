Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $365.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

