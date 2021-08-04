LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

RAMP stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

