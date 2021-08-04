Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

