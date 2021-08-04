L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

LRLCY opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $262.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

