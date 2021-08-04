Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

