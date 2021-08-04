Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lufax were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lufax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

LU stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

