Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUMO opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

