Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

