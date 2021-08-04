M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,379.45 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,463.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

