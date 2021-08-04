Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

