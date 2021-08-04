Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

