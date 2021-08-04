Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.60.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

