Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 236,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

