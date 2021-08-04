Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

