Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 160.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

