Man Group plc Purchases New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $64,302,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

