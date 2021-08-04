Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in RLI were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,122,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in RLI by 74.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.09.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

