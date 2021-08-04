Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 84.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,388 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 213,899 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.46.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

