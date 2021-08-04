Man Group plc Takes $411,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $277.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $277.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

