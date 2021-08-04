Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of StoneCo worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 38,860.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $134,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP increased its position in StoneCo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 492,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

