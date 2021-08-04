Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $28.12 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

