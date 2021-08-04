Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,304 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 165,379 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 159,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 59,936 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

