Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Marcus & Millichap worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

