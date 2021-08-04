Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.
