Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.