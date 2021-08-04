Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 256.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

MAS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. 25,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,572. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

