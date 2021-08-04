Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

