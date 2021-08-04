Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,753 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTNB. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

MTNB opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

