Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 58,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after acquiring an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 439,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mattel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.