MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.01. 1,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$157.32 million and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

